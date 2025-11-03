Islamabad: Pakistani actress Hania Aamir continues to stay in the spotlight not just for her on-screen performances but also for her off-screen moments and personal life. Known for her bubbly personality and massive fan following across Pakistan, India, and beyond, Hania is once again making headlines for her love life.

According to the latest buzz, Hania is reportedly back together with her former boyfriend, singer Asim Azhar. Yes, you read that right!

The two have been spotted together at multiple events recently, and their latest viral video has only added more fuel to the dating rumours. Fans also noticed the duo wearing similar accessories during their recent appearances. Before his 29th birthday, Asim even shared a blurred picture featuring Hania, which many believed was a “soft launch” of their rekindled relationship.

Private reels from Asim’s 29th birthday celebration are now circulating online, showing both Hania and Asim at the same venue, though they didn’t pose together. Another picture shows, the alleged sitting together and enjoying food.

While several Pakistani entertainment portals have reported that the two are indeed dating again, there’s been no official confirmation from either Hania or Asim.

Hania Aamir remains one of Pakistan’s most celebrated actresses, while Asim Azhar, known for his soulful voice, continues to be one of the country’s top music stars. The duo’s bond dates back to 2018–2020, when they were often seen together before parting ways publicly.