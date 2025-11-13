Insiders reveal: Shah Rukh Khan signs his first Telugu film?

Mumbai: After the massive success of Jawan, fans of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan have been eagerly waiting for another big collaboration between the King of Bollywood and South Indian filmmakers. And it looks like their wait might soon be over!

As per the latest buzz, SRK has reportedly greenlit a project with Peddi director Buchi Babu Sana.

According to a popular X handle, Cine Hub, the duo is coming together for a “culturally rooted emotional mass entertainer” in which Shah Rukh Khan will play an age-appropriate character who has endured several hardships. The film will also feature a child actor who is said to be the emotional core of the story.

EXCLUSIVE & the BIGGEST BUZZ of INDIAN CINEMA 🔥🎬#SRK and #BuchiBabuSana are coming together for a CULTURALLY ROOTED EMOTIONAL MASS ENTERTAINER where SHAH RUKH KHAN will play an age-appropriate character who has gone through severe hardships 🤯



For the unversed, Buchi Babu Sana rose to fame with his debut film Uppena and is currently working on Peddi starring Ram Charan. Reports suggest that the SRK–Buchi Babu collaboration is already in its pre-production stage and might be officially announced soon.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is currently shooting for King, an action-packed film featuring his daughter Suhana Khan alongside 13 other actors. The much-anticipated project is currently being filmed.