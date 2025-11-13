Insiders reveal: Shah Rukh Khan signs his first Telugu film?

Shah Rukh Khan is currently shooting for King, an action-packed film featuring his daughter Suhana Khan

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 13th November 2025 12:02 pm IST
Shah Rukh Khan and Buchi Babu Sana
Shah Rukh Khan and Buchi Babu Sana (Instagram)

Mumbai: After the massive success of Jawan, fans of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan have been eagerly waiting for another big collaboration between the King of Bollywood and South Indian filmmakers. And it looks like their wait might soon be over!

As per the latest buzz, SRK has reportedly greenlit a project with Peddi director Buchi Babu Sana.

According to a popular X handle, Cine Hub, the duo is coming together for a “culturally rooted emotional mass entertainer” in which Shah Rukh Khan will play an age-appropriate character who has endured several hardships. The film will also feature a child actor who is said to be the emotional core of the story.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Memory Khan Seminar

For the unversed, Buchi Babu Sana rose to fame with his debut film Uppena and is currently working on Peddi starring Ram Charan. Reports suggest that the SRK–Buchi Babu collaboration is already in its pre-production stage and might be officially announced soon.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is currently shooting for King, an action-packed film featuring his daughter Suhana Khan alongside 13 other actors. The much-anticipated project is currently being filmed.

Tags
Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 13th November 2025 12:02 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Tollywood News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button