Insidious: Out of the Further drops trailer, demons return

Mumbai: The makers of the upcoming installment of the horror ‘Insidious’ franchise unveiled its new trailer, which promises more jump scares and frights in the “real world”.

The over-one-minute-long trailer takes audiences into a darker realm of the iconic horror franchise. Packed with chilling new footage, the trailer raises the stakes and teases what promises to be the darkest and most terrifying chapter in the Insidious saga yet.

Starring Amelia Eve as Gemma, the trailer reveals the devastating cost of her extraordinary gift and what happens when the entities she’s encountered in The Further decide they no longer want to stay there.

In Insidious: Out of the Further follows a young mother, Gemma, raising her daughter in the house where she grew up. When she discovers she can travel into The Further, the eerie purgatorial realm of lost souls at the heart of the Insidious universe, she uncovers a terrifying truth.

Gemma not only has the ability to enter The Further; she can also bring its inhabitants back into the real world. As the demons become aware of her unique power, they begin crossing over, turning our world into their hunting ground.

Insidious: Out of the Further serves as a sequel to Insidious: The Red Door, which released in 2023, and is the sixth installment in the Insidious franchise.

In the film, a young woman who can interact with and bring spirits to the mortal world is soon haunted by malevolent forces. It also stars Brandon Perea and Maisie Richardson-Sellers, with Lin Shaye reprising her role from the previous films.

The Insidious franchise first began in 2010. Its Chapters 2 and 3 were released in 2013 and 2015 respectively.

In 2018, The Last Key was released, and The Red Door hit the silver screens in 2023. The first two films were directed by Wan, the third by Whannell. Adam Robitel directed the fourth installment, and Patrick Wilson directed the fifth installment.

Directed by Jacob Chas, Sony Pictures Entertainment India will release Insidious: Out of the Further in cinemas across India on 21st August 2026, in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.