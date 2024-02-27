Inspired by his mother, Anant Ambani serves rescued elephants through Vantara

Jamnagar: Reliance Industries and Reliance Foundation on Monday launched Vantara, a paradigm-shifting initiative for animal welfare in the heart of Gujarat’s green belt. Vantara (Star of the Forest), an ambitious program is dedicated to the rescue, treatment, care, and rehabilitation of animals in need.

In an interview with ANI after the launch event, Anant Ambani, Director at Reliance Industries Limited, said, “In Radha Krishna Elephant Welfare Trust, we have rescued more than 200 elephants from across India. We serve elephants. Only service work is done here. This is not a zoo, this is a ‘Sevalaya’ (service room). I believe that Shri Ganesh resides in elephants and the form of Ganesh is that of an elephant. So, I serve elephants with the spirit of serving Ganesha.”

When asked about what inspired him to build an animal rescue trust, he said, “My parents have been animal lovers since their childhood. When they were kids, they adopted 30-35 stray dogs. I started this work since childhood and as it is said in our Hindu religion every god has a favorite animal and I did it as per that. Animal service was most important and many people like me are serving them and more people should do it”.

“My source of inspiration was my mother and along with it what we have been taught in the Hindu religion or Sanatana Dharma and that’s why I have built this. As they say, ‘The small water droplets will fill a big ocean’. This should be in the hearts of every human being that every being is the same. If this will be the thought process, then everyone will get inspired and India could be a unique case study globally, where we can do a lot for the welfare of animals,” Anant Ambani added.

The launched rescue and rehabilitation center spanning 650 acres has been established within the extensive 3000-acre premises.

This facility serves as a haven for wild animals, especially elephants, previously utilized in circuses or confined zoos. Animals from distressed and hazardous environments, both within India and worldwide, find refuge here. They are accommodated in state-of-the-art large enclosures and shelters, ensuring their well-being and recovery.

“Soon, we will open our zoological park for the citizens only for educational purposes. We do not wish to do any kind of business with it. This has been constructed with a spirit of service. People can get their inspiration from it and talk about taking it ahead and that’s why we will soon open it to the public,” Anant Ambani said.

In recent years, the initiative has successfully saved over 200 elephants and thousands of other animals, reptiles, and birds from perilous situations.