Instagram adds Birthday, 3 more features for GenZ users

New Delhi: Meta-owned Instagram has showcased four new features that would appeal to the GenZ audiences in India.

The company unveiled creative tools like Birthday, Audio Notes, Selfie Video Notes, and Multiple Lists in Stories to empower GenZ users.

Meta said that it will soon start testing the features.

According to the tech giant, the ‘Birthday’ feature will help people let their friends and followers know when it’s their birthday and help their friends celebrate them in fun ways, like stickers and confetti.

Moreover, the ‘Audio Notes’ feature will help users leave a voice recording as a Note, and the ‘Selfie Video’ notes will allow users to capture a short video that will loop in their Note for 24 hours.

“Notes has become a favourite among young people, to easily share updates with each other. It’s one of the top ways teens communicate with their friends, right up there with DMs,” Meta said.

The much-requested ‘Multiple Lists in Stories’ feature will allow users to create more lists beyond just Close Friends.

“Soon you’ll be able to make lists for your different groups of friends, your family — whoever you want,” the tech giant stated.

Meanwhile, Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg has announced to bring the Telegram-like “broadcast channels” feature to Facebook and Messenger after rolling it out to Instagram and WhatsApp earlier this year.

The feature will be available in the coming weeks.