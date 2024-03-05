Instagram, FB down globally; login problems reported

New Delhi: Many users of Gmail, YouTube and social networks Facebook and Instagram faced problems in logging into their accounts in several parts of the world, including India on Tuesday evening.

Users turned to other social network X, WhatsApp and other online portals to report network outages faced by them while connecting to Google and Meta-owned platforms.

The network outage problem across Google and Meta apps was reported around 9 PM IST, according to social media network outage tracker platform Down Detector.

“I tried it several times. But I was unable to log in to my Instagram and Facebook accounts. I doubt if it’s a global cyber attack,” Roboz Dotin Tech CEO Milind Raj told PTI.

Users complained that they have been logged out of Facebook, Instagram, Gmail, YouTube accounts.

“We’re aware people are having trouble accessing our services. We are working on this now,” Meta, Communications Director, Andy Stone said.

Team YouTube in a post on X said: “Thanks to everyone who sent notes about loading issues with YouTube: we’re on it!”.

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, who is a majority shareholder of X, took a potshot on the service outage at peer social networks. “If you’re reading this post, it’s because our servers are working,” Musk said in his post..

Facebookdown and cyberattack were among the top trending topics on X platform following the network outage at other social networks and Google apps.

“It’s a very serious issue. Information and communication is under threat on platforms whose users are millions of Indian voters, as an opposition party we are concerned about this situation,” Samajwadi Party Leader and Spokesperson Abbas Haider said.

Website outage tracking website Downdetector showed more than one lakh reports of Facebook being down, and the number was increasing.

Instagram also had more than 20,000 reports of outages being faced by the users across the globe.

Affected users took to X to report about being unable to log in and the session expiring across Meta’s family of apps.

It is still unclear what caused the outage as the company is yet to issue any official statement.

This is one of the biggest outages for Meta in years.

