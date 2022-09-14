Instagram is internally testing new tipping feature for creators

In 2020, Instagram launched Badges, a feature that allows users to show support to creators during a live video. Badges can cost $0.99, $1.99 or $4.99.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Published: 14th September 2022 1:07 pm IST
Instagram is internally testing new tipping feature for creators

San Francisco: Meta-owned photo and video-sharing platform Instagram is internally testing a new tipping feature for creators on the platform, media reports say.

The test feature called “Gifts” would enable creators to earn money through Reels, reports TechCrunch.

“This feature is an internal prototype and not testing externally,” a company spokesperson was quoted as saying in an email to the website.

MS Education Academy

The feature was first spotted by app researcher Alessandro Paluzzi back in July, when Instagram was developing the feature under the name “content appreciation”.

According to screenshots posted by Paluzzi, the feature would allow creators to toggle an option that will enable their fans to send them “Gifts”.

Also Read
Apple in-app purchase prices up 40% due to privacy changes

Creators would also be able to check if they are eligible for the feature under a new Gifts tab in their settings. The screenshots also suggest that users would be able to send Gifts via a button displayed at the bottom of Reels.

In 2020, Instagram launched Badges, a feature that allows users to show support to creators during a live video. Badges can cost $0.99, $1.99 or $4.99.

When users purchase a badge during a live video, a heart icon appears next to your name in the comments, the report said.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Technology updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button