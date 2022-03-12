Instagram Live creators can now bring in moderators to handle trolls

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 12th March 2022 1:04 pm IST
San Francisco: Meta-owned photo-sharing platform Instagram is trying to tackle the problem of unsavoury comments that pop up during Live streams with its latest feature.

Now, Live users can assign someone to be a moderator for their broadcasts. Moderators can report comments, switch off comments from a particular user and boot troublesome viewers from the stream, reports Engadget.

Creators can add a moderator by tapping the menu icon on the comment bar. They can search for a specific person or choose a user from a list suggested by Instagram.

Instagram is rolling out the feature to help broadcasters focus on engaging in positive discussions instead of spending time addressing unwanted interactions, the report said.

Meanwhile, shortly after dropping support for the IGTV application, Instagram has recently removed its standalone Boomerang as well as Hyperlapse apps from Apple’s App Store and Google Play.

Instagram launched Boomerang back in 2014 and allowed users to create mini videos from a burst of 10 shots.

