Install clay Ganesha idol during festival: Telangana min Ponnam

Hyderabad: Telangana minister for transport Ponnam Prabhakar has appealed to the people of Hyderabad to install clay idols as much as possible during this year’s Ganesh Navratri festival which comes next month.

During a review meeting held with the officials of the departments concerned at the Command Control Centre in Hyderabad on Saturday, Ponnam inquired about the plans for the distribution of clay idols through Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) and the Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TGSPCB).

The Telangana transport minister stressed the need for cooperation between various departments for effective execution of plans and successful completion of Ganesh Festival 2024.

Ponnam Prabhakar instructed the officials to ensure that no problems arose anywhere right from the installation of Ganesha idols to their immersion during the Ganesh Navaratri festivities next month.

He asked the officials to ensure that no trouble or inconvenience was caused to the devotees during the festivities and instructed the authorities concerned, to complete all the arrangements across the city before the specified date.