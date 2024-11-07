Installation of Telangana Thalli statue at Secretariat progressing quickly

Hyderabad: The installation of the Telangana Thalli statue in front of the Bahubali Gate at the Secretariat is progressing quickly.

According to reports, the work is expected to be completed soon with the unveiling planned to coincide with senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi’s birthday on December 9. The project is estimated to cost up to Rs 6 crore and excavation is being carried out using JCB machines inside the Secretariat premises.

The chief minister previously suggested that the Telangana Thalli statue should reflect the state’s culture.

The Congress government previously closed the gate due to vastu issues and has now cleared the way for the statue’s construction.

Earlier, Bharat Rashtra Samithi working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) took objection and demanded the removal of Rajiv Gandhi’s statue in front of the Secretariat as the location had been designated for a statue of Telangana Thalli.

“After four years when BRS forms its government in Telangana, the Rajiv Gandhi statue will be removed and replaced by the statue of the Telangana Talli statue,” he had remarked.

Chief minister Revanth Reddy however claimed that KTR wanted to install his father K Chandrashekar Rao’s statue. “The place next to Telangana Martyrs’ Memorial is suitable for the statue of former and late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi who sacrificed his life for the country,” he said.

In a bitter attack on KCR, the chief minister remarked that there was no place in front of the secretariat for ‘drunkards’ and ‘thieves’. CM Reddy also questioned BRS leaders why they never thought of installing Telangana Talli’s statue during the ten years of the party’s rule.