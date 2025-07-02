Institution will continue even after my death: Dala Lama hints at successor

Dalai Lama, the spiritual leader of Tibet, who will turn 90 this July 6, announced there will be a successor after he passes away and reaffirmed that the 600-year-old institution will continue.

“In particular, I have received messages through various channels from Tibetans in Tibet making the same appeal. In accordance with all these requests, I am affirming that the institution of the Dalai Lama will continue,” he said in a video broadcast at the start of a meeting of religious leaders in Himachal Pradesh’s Dharamshala where he has lived for decades.

A revered leader to millions of Buddhists around the globe, the Dalai Lama is seen as a symbol of non-violence, compassion and for his tireless campaign for Tibetan cultural identity under Chinese rule.

Statement Affirming the Continuation of the Institution of Dalai Lama



(Translated from the original Tibetan)



On 24 September 2011, at a meeting of the heads of Tibetan spiritual traditions, I made a statement to fellow Tibetans in and outside Tibet, followers of Tibetan… pic.twitter.com/VqtBUH9yDm — Dalai Lama (@DalaiLama) July 2, 2025

The 90th birthday celebrations of the 14th Dalai Lama, Tenzin Gyatso, who is also called Lhama Thondup, commenced at Tsuglagkhang, the main temple in Mcleodganj near Dharamshala on June 30.

Must take our approval: China

Strongly disapproving, China said the reincarnation of the Dalai Lama “must be approved by the central government.”

“The reincarnation of the Dalai Lama, the Panchen Lama and other great Buddhist figures must be chosen by drawing lots from a golden urn, and approved by the central government,” foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning.

“The Chinese government implements a policy of freedom of religious belief, but there are regulations on religious affairs and methods for managing the reincarnation of Tibetan living Buddhas,” Mao said.