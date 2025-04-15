Intense storms likely in Telangana; IMD Hyderabad issues yellow alert

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has forecast thunderstorms, lightning and squalls in various districts of Telangana.

Apart from the department, weather enthusiast T Balaji who is renowned for his accurate weather forecasts predicted that Bhadradri, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Mulugu, Bhupalapally, Suryapet, Yadadri, Jangaon and parts of Warangal will get intense storms on Tuesday’s evening and night.

Yellow alert for Telangana

As per IMD Hyderabad, thunderstorms, lightning and squalls are expected in various districts of Telangana till April 17.

In view of the forecast, the weather department has issued a yellow alert till Thursday.

With both the department and the weather enthusiast predicting thunderstorms, residents of the state need to plan their travel accordingly.

IMD forecast for Hyderabad

For the city, the department has forecast a partly cloudy sky till April 18. It has also forecast hazy conditions during morning hours from April 16 to 18.

However, on Tuesday, the city is likely to receive light rains or thundershowers.

The weather enthusiast also predicted isolated and scattered rains as witnessed yesterday in the city.