Intense winter cold wave affects five areas in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Five areas in Hyderabad have witnessed an intense winter cold wave yesterday. The temperatures in these areas have dipped significantly in the past few days.

In these areas, the temperatures dropped below 15 degrees Celsius yesterday.

Least temperature during winter cold wave in Hyderabad

As per the data from Telangana Development Planning Society, yesterday, the least temperature was recorded in Maredpally.

Following are the areas where the temperature dropped below 15 degrees Celsius:

Areas Minimum temperature in degrees Celsius Maredpally 12.9 Bahadurpura 14.0 Shaikpet 14.3 Golkonda 14.4 Asifnagar 14.8 Source: TGDPS

In the entire state, the least temperature of 5.9 degrees Celsius was recorded in Adilabad district.

IMD Hyderabad forecast

As per the forecast of the weather department, the temperatures in Hyderabad are likely to increase, providing relief to the residents of the city from the winter cold wave.

It has also forecasted that a partly cloudy sky will continue till December 21. Apart from this, mist or hazy conditions are likely to prevail during the morning hours till Saturday.

Though mist or hazy conditions will continue, Hyderabad is likely to get temporary relief from the intense winter in the coming days.