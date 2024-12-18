Schools in Hyderabad face action as district collector cracks down on negligence

Hyderabad: Hyderabad District Collector Anudeep Durishetty took strict action on Tuesday against negligence in schools across the city.

He suspended a Deputy Inspector of Schools (DIoS) and issued show-cause notices to several teachers for dereliction of duty.

Schools in Hyderabad shut for lunch party

The collector’s action was prompted by an incident in Shaikpet mandal, where teachers abandoned their duties to attend a lunch party during school hours.

The suspended official, K. Yadagiri, a gazetted headmaster in Banjara Hills who also served as the DIoS of Shaikpet mandal, allowed schools in Shaikpet to remain closed for the party.

Although the district collector acted on Tuesday, the incident occurred on December 13, when teachers from around 20 government schools locked classrooms to gather for the lunch party.

Reports suggest that the event was organized to welcome newly appointed and transferred teachers in the district.

Hyderabad collector takes action against 80 teachers

In connection with the incident, show-cause notices were issued to 80 teachers who participated in the party. Neglecting their school duties was deemed a violation of government regulations.

Members of teachers’ associations acknowledged the event but condemned the act of closing schools during working hours. E. Raghunandan, State General Secretary of Balala Hakkula Sankshema Sangam, stressed the need for strict measures to prevent such disruptions in the future.

Students inconvenienced

The closure of schools caused significant inconvenience to students and disrupted their education. The district collector’s decisive action aims to send a strong message that negligence will not be tolerated in government schools.

By implementing such measures, the administration including Hyderabad Collector seeks to improve the efficiency and accountability of government schools, ensuring that students receive uninterrupted education.