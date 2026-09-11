Inter-Commissionerate meet on Ganesh immersion in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, police officers from Hyderabad and Malkajgiri commissionerates held a coordination meeting on Friday, September 11, to ensure safe Ganesh immersion in Hyderabad.

During the meeting, detailed discussions were held about border check posts, joint border arrangements, major Ganesh immersion routes, the movement of Ganesh idols, permissible idol heights, the regulation of DJ systems, and traffic management arrangements.

The officers stressed the necessity for effective communication and close coordination between the zonal control rooms of both commissionerates for the real-time sharing of information about the movement of Ganesh immersion processions.

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The police would install clear signage at joint check posts and along major immersion routes to guide procession organisers and facilitate smooth traffic movement.

Special emphasis was placed on enforcing idol height restrictions, with authorities directed to ensure that idols exceeding the permitted height are not allowed on routes with overhead clearance limitations. The officers also discussed the regulation and prohibition of DJ systems in accordance with prescribed guidelines, keeping public safety and the maintenance of law and order in view.

The meeting stressed that Ganesh idols should be immersed at the earliest to avoid delays, ease traffic movement and minimise inconvenience to the public. Police escorts and coordinated traffic arrangements will be provided for immersion processions, especially at the borders of the two commissionerates.

The two commissionerates will continue to coordinate to ensure the smooth movement of Ganesh processions, effective traffic regulation, public safety, and the peaceful conduct of the Ganesh immersion festivities.