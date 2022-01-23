Inter exams: TSBIE decides to increase choices in question papers

Hyderabad: The students who are going to appear for the inter exams to get major relief as the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has decided to increase choices in question papers.

The decision was taken to reduce students’ stress. The board is likely to release model papers for each subject so that students get familiar with the new pattern of the question paper.

Apart from the change in question paper pattern, the inter exam will be held based on 70 percent syllabus of each subject. Earlier, the state government had given nod to reduce the syllabus by 30 percent due to pandemics.

Inter exams are likely to be held from the last week of April to the second week of May.

Although the board has prepared the proposal, the date will be announced after receiving the government’s nod.

For inter exams, students can pay the fee without late fee till January 24. With a late fee of Rs. 100 till January 31. The fee can be paid till February 7 with a late fee of Rs. 500.

They can pay the fee till February 14 and February 21 with a late fee of Rs. 1000 and Rs. 2000 respectively.

For first year regular (arts and science) and second year regular (arts) exams, students have to pay Rs. 490 whereas, for second year regular (science), the exam fee is Rs. 690.

The first year and second year students of the vocational stream have to pay Rs. 690 as examination fee.

Students who want to improve their intermediate first year marks need to pay Rs. 150 per paper in addition to the exam fee of Rs. 490.