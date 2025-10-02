Inter state drug peddling gang busted in Hyderabad, 401 kg Ganja seized

Hyderabad: Three persons of an inter state drug peddling gang were arrested for drug peddling in Hyderabad on September 29, 401 kg of ganja concealed in coconuts was seized from them.

The accused were identified as Chotu Narayana Lal Naik, 34; Pushkar Raj Naik, an RTO agent, 24 and Kishan Lal Nayak, 35, all natives of Rajasthan. According to a press release from Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE), the Rachakonda Narcotics Police Station and the Regional Narcotics

Control Cell, Khammam Wing of EAGLE intercepted a truck near Ramoji Film City, Pedda Amberpet and arrested the accused.

The accused were transporting ganja from Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, to Rajasthan.

Three other accused identified as Sridhar, a supplier from Rajhmundry and two receivers Ashu and Parameshwar from Rajasthan are absconding.

The release further stated that a man identified as Om Bishnoi , a native of Rajasthan was involved in drug peddling and procured Ganja from Sridhar. Bishnoi hired Chotu to transport the Ganja to Rajasthan at Rs 25,000 per trip.

When Bishnoi was arrested in Odisha, Chotu seized the opportunity to make a direct deal with Sridhar to purchase the ganja at Rs 2,000 per kg and sell it to Ashu at Rs 4,000 per kg. To execute the plan, Chotu involved Pushkar, Kishan and Parameshwar to arrange the transport.

They loaded the contraband in a truck concealed under a load of coconuts and set out for Rajasthan. Chotu and Pushkar were in a car, escorting the truck driven by Kishan.

While passing along the Vijayawada Highway near Abdullapurmet X Road, the joint team of Rachakonda Narcotics police station and RNCC Khammam Wing (EAGLE, Telangana) intercepted both vehicles and apprehended the accused.

The police seized 401.467 kgs of Ganja, five mobile phones, the truck and the car used to transport the contraband.