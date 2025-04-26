Inter student ends life in Ghatkesar after failing three subjects

Hyderabad: An intermediate student who attempted suicide in Ghatkesar on Thursday, April 24 as he failed three subjects, died at a hospital in Hyderabad on Friday.

A Jashwanth, 17, a second-year intermediate student from a private college, upon learning the results consumed poison on April 24 as he was upset. The Ghatkesar police have registered a case and an investigation is underway.

Jashwant’s is the fifth case of student suicide in Telangana post the declaration of intermediate results.

Also Read 4 students die by suicide in Telangana after inter results 2025

Following the declaration of intermediate results on April 22, four students died by suicide. In one case, an intermediate student allegedly died by suicide hours before the results were to be announced, fearing she wouldn’t pass. Before taking the extreme step, she reportedly wished a friend on her birthday.

At YSR Colony, Nagole police reported the suicide of a 17-year-old first-year BIPC student after she failed to clear the Botany subject. In a similar case, Sanathanagar police said a 16-year-old died by suicide at his residence in Avantinagar.

A report from Karimnagar said a 17-year-old student died by suicide in Palakurthi mandal of Peddapalli district.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health professional or contact Roshni, a suicide prevention helpline, 040–66202000.)