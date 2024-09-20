Interesting scoop: Aditya Roy Kapur to romance Samantha

Mumbai: Samantha Ruth Prabhu is making a grand return to the sets after taking a break to treat myositis, an auto-immune condition. Her comeback is for the much-anticipated Netflix series Rakht Brahmand, and fans are buzzing with excitement. She will seen alongside Bollywood handsome hunk Aditya Roy Kapur.

Samantha shared her happiness on Instagram, revealing she’s back to work and couldn’t be more thrilled.

In her Instagram post, Samantha gave fans a peek into her first day back on set. She wrote, “Never stop dreaming. Glad to be back on a film set after a while. #Raktbrahmand @d2r_films @netflix_in.” The post featured her ID card, favorite coffee cup, and leather bag.

After a short health break, Samantha’s energy and excitement about returning to work have left fans excited for what’s next.

What We Know About Rakht Brahmand

Rakht Brahmand is a period fantasy series directed by Rahi Anil Barve, best known for his film Tumbbad. The show promises to be an epic story with a talented cast. Samantha will be working alongside Aditya and actress Wamiqa Gabbi.

The project is under production stage, with a planned release date in late 2025. The combination of Samantha and Aditya Roy Kapur in a fantasy setting has already created a lot of excitement around the project.

Raj and DK Back as Creators

Raj and DK, the powerhouse duo behind Samantha’s success in The Family Man 2, are the creative minds behind Rakht Brahmand. They are producing the series under their D2R Films banner, adding to the expectations for this project. Fans are excited to see how their unique storytelling will unfold in a fantasy world.

What’s Next for Samantha?

Besides Rakht Brahmand, Samantha will also star in Citadel: Honey Bunny, a spy thriller set to release on Amazon Prime Video in November 2024. She also has the Telugu film Bangaram lined up for 2025, which will mark her debut as a producer.