Interesting unknown fact about SRK's death scene in Devdas`

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan is known for his dedication and creativity as an actor. One unforgettable example of this was during the filming of the 2002 classic Devdas. Filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane recently shared an incredible story about SRK’s effort to make a scene perfect.

Adding Realism with Honey

In the movie’s emotional climax, Shah Rukh’s character, Devdas, dies under a tree as Paro, played by Aishwarya Rai, runs to him. During the shoot, SRK suddenly asked for honey. Everyone on set was confused, but they brought it to him. He then applied the honey to his face to attract flies, making the scene look even more realistic.

This idea was completely Shah Rukh’s own. Motwane, who worked as an assistant director on Devdas, explained that details like this are usually handled by directors. But SRK’s constant thinking and desire to improve the scene made all the difference. “He does small things that create a big impact,” Motwane said.

Motwane praised Shah Rukh for his unique ability to make every moment special, both on-screen and off. This dedication is one reason why SRK is considered irreplaceable in Bollywood. His role in Devdas remains one of the finest performances in Indian cinema.

What’s Next for Shah Rukh?

After his recent hits Pathaan and Jawan, Shah Rukh is now working on King, a film directed by Sujoy Ghosh. The movie will also feature his daughter, Suhana Khan, in her debut role. Fans are eagerly waiting for another unforgettable performance from King Khan.