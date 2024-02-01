Interim Budget: Allocation for Minority Affairs Ministry increases by Rs 574 crore

Budget allocation for the ministry was Rs 3,097.60 in 2023-24.

1st February 2024
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (ANI)

New Delhi: The budgetary allocation for the Ministry of Minority Affairs has increased by Rs 574.27 crore to Rs 3,183.24 crore for 2024-25 as against the revised estimate of Rs 2,608.93 crore in 2023-24.

The budget allocation for the ministry was Rs 3,097.60 in 2023-24. However, the revised estimate was Rs 2,608.93, according to official documents.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the interim Budget 2024-25 in the Lok Sabha on Thursday. This was her sixth straight Budget.

The budget estimate for the Ministry of Minority Affairs this year is Rs 3,183.24.

Of the proposed allocation for the ministry, Rs 1,575.72 crore is for education empowerment.

The allocation for Pre-Matric Scholarship for Minorities is Rs 326.16 crore and for Post-Matric Scholarship for Minorities is Rs 1,145.38 crore.

