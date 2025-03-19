Intermediate student dies by suicide in Miyapur, feared poor exam performance

Hyderabad: A 17-year-old intermediate student died by suicide at her residence in Miyapur, reportedly distressed over her exam performance.

Suma, who was staying in a hostel in Pattikonda, Kurnool district, had recently appeared for her intermediate exams. She returned to her parents’ home in Miyapur a few days ago and appeared visibly upset.

Her parents, noticing her distress, reassured her after she expressed concerns about not performing well. However, on Tuesday evening, while alone at her residence, she hanged herself using a scarf tied to a ceiling fan.

Upon returning, her parents found her and rushed her to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

Miyapur police have registered a case and further investigation is ongoing.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health professional or contact Roshni, suicide prevention helpline, 040–66202000)