Intermediate student killed after RTC bus hits him at Chevella

Hyderabad: In a tragic road accident, an intermediate student lost his life after he was hit by an RTC bus at Chevella on the morning of Wednesday, July 1.

The victim was identified as Satvik Reddy. According to reports, he was waiting for his college bus near Shabad Crossroads when an RTC bus travelling through the area allegedly hit him.

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He died on the spot due to the severe bleeding injuries.

After receiving the information, the Chevella police arrived at the accident site and began an investigation.