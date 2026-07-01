Intermediate student killed after RTC bus hits him at Chevella

He died on the spot due to the severe bleeding injuries.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published:
Yellow police tape reading 'Police Line Do Not Cross' at an accident scene - represents investigation into fatal hit-and-run involving Indian student in US.
Representative image

Hyderabad: In a tragic road accident, an intermediate student lost his life after he was hit by an RTC bus at Chevella on the morning of Wednesday, July 1.

The victim was identified as Satvik Reddy. According to reports, he was waiting for his college bus near Shabad Crossroads when an RTC bus travelling through the area allegedly hit him.

He died on the spot due to the severe bleeding injuries.

Subhan Bakery

After receiving the information, the Chevella police arrived at the accident site and began an investigation.

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Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published:

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Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
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