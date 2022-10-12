Internal elections strengthen a party: Shashi Tharoor

12th October 2022
I have my own vision for Congress, will not pull out: Tharoor
Ahmedabad: Congress presidential candidate Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday said that he strongly believes that internal elections within the party makes the party strong, and that a strong Congress will make the country strong.

On a day’s visit to Ahmedabad to campaign, Tharoor, after addressing party delegates and appealing them to vote for him, interacted with media persons, where he said the party needs to be strengthened at the block level. He said that he hopes that the Congress becomes the party of young India.

He said that he aims to bring those voters, who had deserted the party in 2014, back to the Congress fold in 2024. He also said that he wished that women get more weightage in the party.

Tharoor said he has no difference with his rival Mallikarjun Kharge, and once the elections are over and results are out, he will work with Kharge without any hesitation.

Whoever wins the elections, it will be victory of Congress, he added.

