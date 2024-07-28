International fair and museum of the Prophet’s biography inaugurates new sections in Morocco

The International Fair and Museum of the Prophet’s Biography and Islamic Civilization inaugurated new sections at its international branch in the Moroccan capital, Rabat, under the supervision of the Muslim World League (MWL).

The inauguration ceremony was held on Friday at the headquarters of the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO).

Saudi Ambassador to the Kingdom of Morocco Dr Sami bin Abdullah Al-Saleh and Moroccan Minister of Endowments and Islamic Affairs Ahmed Toufiq were present at the ceremony, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The inaugurated new sections aim to enhance the visitor experience and deepen the understanding of the Prophet Muhammad’s Biography, Islamic Civilization and heritage.

The newly inaugurated Museum is the first AI virtual character to answer visitors’ questions, the Prophet and encyclopedia sections, film screenings and some important services.

The fair is the first of its kind to be held outside Makkah and Madinah.