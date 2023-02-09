International jury spit on The Kashmir Files producers: Prakash Raj

Kerala: Prakash Raj has taken a dig at The Kashmir Files makers last week at an event by calling it ‘nonsense’. The actor said that the producer of the film Vivek Agnihotri has helped those who spread false propaganda. He criticised the film and its director at Mathrubhumi International Festival of Letters in Kerala last week.

Prakash Raj during the event where he was one of the panelists said, “The Kashmir Files is one of the nonsense films, but we know who produced it. Shameless. International jury spit on them. They are still shameless. The other fellow, the director is still telling, ‘Why I am not getting Oscar?’ He will not even get a Bhaskar.”

He further added, “I tell you because there is a sensitive media out there. Here you can do a propaganda film. I know, according to my sources, they have invested around ₹2000 crore only to make films like this. But you can’t fool people all the time.”

“All of us were disturbed and shocked by the 15th film, The Kashmir Files. That felt like a propaganda, vulgar movie, inappropriate for an artistic competitive section of such a prestigious film festival. I feel totally comfortable to openly share these feelings here with you on this stage. In the spirit of this festival, can surely also accept a critical discussion, which is essential for art and life,” he concluded.

The director of The Kashmir Files Vivek Agnihotri reacting to Prakash’s claims said, “I challenge all these urban naxals and the legendary filmmaker who came from Israel that if they can prove any single shot, event or dialogue is not completely true, then I will quit filmmaking. Who are these people who stand up against India every time? These are the same people who never allowed Moplah’s and Kashmir’s truth to come out.”

Prakash Raj is among the prominent celebrities who preach secularism in India often raises his voice against those people or elements which can lead to division in the country. Vivek Agnihotri’s film has been criticised by Israeli film-maker too. Despite doing good business at the box office, several people have expressed their resentment for making such films which shows can lead to communal violence.