Every year on 19 November, the world observes International Men’s Day, a day to appreciate the men who support, guide, and care for us. In today’s fast moving world, it’s easy to miss the quiet efforts men make for their families, friends, and communities. This day reminds us to recognise their contributions and to value their emotional well-being.

It also encourages healthier conversations about positive role models, equal relationships, and breaking old stereotypes. Men, too, deserve empathy, support, and appreciation.

Bollywood has portrayed several “Green Flag” male characters who show respect, honesty, and emotional maturity in their relationships. These characters prove that real strength comes from integrity, kindness, and understanding. Let’s take a look at some of these memorable green-flag men from Bollywood.

1. Shah Rukh Khan aka Veer Pratap Singh (Veer-Zaara)

The OG green flag of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan’s Veer Pratap Singh remains one of the most loved examples of respectful masculinity. Veer’s character stands tall on the pillars of integrity, loyalty, and deep respect for women. His love for Zaara is rooted not in possession, but in honour and dignity. He sacrifices his own freedom for her safety, chooses truth over convenience, and carries himself with unmatched humility. Veer shows that a man’s strength shines brightest when his love is gentle, his principles firm, and his respect unwavering.

2. Ranveer Singh aka Rocky Randhawa (Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani)

Ranveer Singh’s Rocky begins as loud and flamboyant but grows beautifully through the story. He learns to listen, understand different perspectives, and unlearn old conditioning. His commitment to equality and respect makes him a refreshing modern green flag.

3. Shahid Kapoor aka Aditya Kashyap (Jab We Met)

Shahid Kapoor’s Aditya is calm, supportive, and emotionally grounded. He stands by Geet without trying to control her choices. His patience and respect make him an ideal example of steady, mature companionship.

4. Shah Rukh Khan aka Rahul Raichand (Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham)

Shah Rukh Khan’s Rahul Raichand values love, family, and relationships deeply. He respects Anjali’s individuality, stands by her through challenges, and rebuilds family bonds with grace rather than ego. His warmth, dignity, and compassion make him a timeless green flag character.

5. Farhan Akhtar aka Sunny Gill (Dil Dhadakne Do)

Farhan Akhtar’s Sunny Gill is clear-minded and progressive. He speaks up against unfair traditions and encourages women to pursue their ambitions confidently. His belief in equality makes him a strong and admirable green flag.

6. Shahid Kapoor aka Prem Bajpayee (Vivaah)

Shahid Kapoor’s Prem is gentle, patient, and supportive. He handles every situation with respect and sincerity, showing a soft yet strong version of love.

7. Kartik Aaryan aka Sattu (Satyaprem Ki Katha)

Kartik Aaryan’s Sattu listens, accepts her past,communicates honestly, and stands by his partner with empathy. His character highlights trust and emotional understanding.

A Day of Appreciation

This International Men’s Day, let’s celebrate the men who lead with love, responsibility, and respect. Let’s appreciate their efforts and encourage healthier, more supportive relationships.

Happy International Men’s Day.