International Museum Expo 2023

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 18th May 2023 5:50 pm IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Minister for Culture G. Kishan Reddy and Ministers of State for Culture Arjun Ram Meghwal and Meenakashi Lekhi and Louvre Abu Dhabi Director Manuel Rabate during the inauguration of International Museum Expo 2023, in New Delhi, Thursday, May 18, 2023. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Louvre Abu Dhabi Director Manuel Rabate during the inauguration of International Museum Expo 2023, in New Delhi, Thursday, May 18, 2023. Union MoS for Culture Arjun Ram Meghwal is also seen. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)
New Delhi: Union MoS for Culture Arjun Ram Meghwal during the inauguration of International Museum Expo 2023, in New Delhi, Thursday, May 18, 2023. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Louvre Abu Dhabi Director Manuel Rabate during the inauguration of International Museum Expo 2023, in New Delhi, Thursday, May 18, 2023. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 18th May 2023 5:50 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button