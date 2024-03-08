International Women’s Day: Celebrating the triumph of Muslim women

Hyderabad: The Western narrative may paint them with broad strokes of misconception and stereotype. It may use words like “oppressed,” “submissive,” “veiled,” “uneducated,” and “deprived of rights” to define Muslim women. But all these fail miserably to capture their true essence.

On the eve of the International Women’s Day, it’s worth taking a look at the status of Muslim women, their achievements and multifaceted identities wherein religion is one of the many diverse qualities. Despite their stereotyping by the mainstream media, Muslim women continue to shatter glass ceilings and redefine norms, proving the world wrong with every milestone.

Meanwhile, in the Indian skies, Hyderabad’s Salwa Fatima gracefully navigates her way as a commercial pilot, breaking barriers with every flight. Her wingspan stretches far beyond the confines of typecasts, paving way for a new generation of young Muslim women to soar to great heights. In the world of boxing, Nikhat Zareen has emerged as a formidable athlete. With each jab, hook and uppercut, she breaks down barriers. They are not timid, coy or unsure. On the contrary they are bold, courageous and dynamic.

Both these women have dared to dream beyond their limitations and today they have emerged as a beacon of fierce determination and unwavering spirit. Interestingly, their religion and middle class background has not come in their way of progress. Rather they have converted it into a source of strength.

In neighboring Pakistan, Mariam Nawaz’s ascent to Chief Minister’s position marks a seismic shift in political landscapes. Her leadership not only symbolizes progress but also embodies the resilience and determination of Muslim women to lead, inspire, and effect change. These are not isolated cases. Elsewhere across the world there are numerous women who have proved that hijab is not a hurdle but a symbol of strength, resilience, and identity.

Their stories woven with threads of courage and ambition challenge the notion of Muslim women being passive or restricted. Instead, they stand as vibrant examples of defying stereotypes, challenging societal norms and breaking barriers.

The status of women in Islam has long been a subject of debate, with opinions ranging from staunch traditionalism to progressive reform. On the eve of Women’s Day, it is time to celebrate their achievements, acknowledge their struggles, and amplify their voices.

In countries where veil is a choice, women make it as an expression of their faith and identity, not as a symbol of oppression. Education too is increasingly becoming a cornerstone of empowerment for Muslim women, with many pursuing higher studies and professional careers. Today there are innumerable Muslim women doctors, lawyers, engineers, artists, activists, and leaders. They have made notable contribution in the field of art, science, sports and politics. They steer the complexities of their faith and culture with grace and resilience. What’s more most of them have turned out to be agents of change within their communities – contributing to social and economic development.

This is not all. In the early days of Islam too many a Muslim women contributed to the legacy of Islam through her intelligence, sacrifice, love and devotion to faith. Khadijah bint Khuwaylid, Aisha bint Abu Bakr, wives of Prophet Muhammad (pbuh), Sumayyah bint Khayyat and Nusabah bint Ka’ab, Khawla bint Al-Azwar have influenced the Islamic history in no small measure.

As we commemorate the International Women’s Day, one can’t help but acknowledge that the story of Muslim women today is one of resilience, strength, and determination. It is a story of breaking barriers, shattering stereotypes, and carving out spaces of empowerment within the fabric of society.