Internet abuzz over unseen party video of Orry and Alia Bhatt

Mumbai: Bollywood celebrities are used to attending parties and hanging out with friends during late night hours. Most of the celebrities share the video of their parties on social media platforms while a few secret party videos are either leaked online or shared after years.

For the past few months, a new guy was spotted partying with various B-town celebrities in different videos. Yes, Orhan Awatramani aka Orry has been the talk of the town nowadays as he is often spotted with star kids and young celebrities.

A new video of Orry was shared on Reddit in which he is seen lifting Alia Bhatt during a party. Both of them are seen dancing on the song from Alia’s film and netizens have again started asking the same question , ”Who is Orry?”

As per reports, Orry used to work as manager of Isha Ambani. Earlier, he was seen hanging out with Sara Ali Khan, Nysa Devgn, Janhvi Kapoor among others.

Check out the video below.