Internet darling hippo Moo Deng predicts Trump as winner of US presidental election

The world’s favourite baby pygmy hippopotamus Moo Deng from Thailand who has taken the internet by storm for her adorable antics has now donned the role of Nostradamus. She recently made news for choosing the United States Republican Presidential candidate Donald Trump as the country’s next president.

Moo Deng chooses Donald Trump’s fruit cake as her prediction for the United States Presidential polls

In a video which has now gone viral on social media, the zoo keepers placed two fruit baskets with names of Trump and Democratic candidate Kamala Harris’s names written on them.

Moo Deng, famous baby hippo, predicts Donald Trump will win the election. pic.twitter.com/UqUnRhU0Nr — The Rabbit Hole (@TheRabbitHole84) November 4, 2024

They then call Moo Deng who walks straight towards the fruit basket with Trump’s name and begins savouring it.

The video was recorded at the Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Si Racha, Thailand. It has garnered more than 168.68K views and 1.9K likes so far.

Who is Moo Deng

Born in July this year, Moo Deng is a celebrity in her own way. Her cute stunts and mischief have charmed the internet with the zoo keepers constantly posting her videos on social media platforms like Tik Tok and Instagram reels.

A recent video of Moo Deng walking backwards had the internet in awe and in reminiscent of the the late pop legend Micheal Jackson’s iconic moonwalk dance style.

Whoa stop everything….Moo Deng doing the moonwalk 🤣 pic.twitter.com/vVKmXfIADN — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) October 1, 2024

Poll prediction point at Trump

Interestingly, Moo Deng’s ‘prediction’ tells the same story as all the polls and betting which points to the former Republican president emerging as a possible winner.

According to AtlasIntel’s latest poll, 49 per cent of the population have said they will vote for Trump as he leads in all seven swing states.