Internet outage in parts of Hyderabad after power dept snaps cables

Hyderabad: Some areas of Hyderabad such as Kompally, Shaikpet and Tellapur experienced extensive internet outages on Tuesday, August 19, following the Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TGSPDCL) pulling cables from power poles.

The action, undertaken as part of a safety campaign in the wake of recent electrocution cases, resulted in broadband disruptions to Jio, Airtel, ACT and other internet service providers’ thousands of customers.

Residents unhappy over sudden internet outage

As most individuals relied on stable connectivity for work and day-to-day activities, the abrupt blackout resulted in widespread inconvenience in the city.

Residents had complained that their internet connections cut off without warning, rendering them unable to work at home or access critical services. In many places, disconnection had also affected CCTV surveillance systems, creating security concerns.

Telecom industry officials blamed the outage on the drastic slashing of optical fiber cables. They emphasized that internet lines do not conflict with electricity infrastructure and cautioned that such actions significantly affect digital connectivity, which has turned into a vital service in Hyderabad.

The drive for cable removal was undertaken after several electrocution fatalities were reported in the city within a span of 24 hours.

Notices issued says power dept

While the authorities in the power department asserted that notices had been given to cable operators beforehand, the abrupt extent of action caused widespread internet disconnections.

The disturbance prompted thousands of reports to ISPs and ignited resentment from citizens, some of whom took to social media to air the effects. Services were being restored step by step, but consumers in various neighbourhoods complained of ongoing connectivity problems up through Tuesday night.