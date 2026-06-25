Interview: Telangana CEO answers key questions on SIR 2026

Hyderabad: Sometime in the next few weeks, there will be a knock on your door. The person standing outside will be a Booth Level Officer (BLO), one of thousands deployed across Telangana as part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) 2026, carrying enumeration forms with your name, address and photograph on them. What you do next could determine whether you remain on the voter roll or not.

With nearly 40 per cent of Hyderabad voters potentially facing SIR notices over anomalies, anxiety is running high. Opposition parties have questioned whether the exercise, which runs until October 1, can be completed fairly or on time. There are also concerns about what recourse voters have if their names are struck off.

To cut through the noise, Siasat.com spoke exclusively with Telangana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) C Sudarshan Reddy. From what happens if you miss the BLO’s visit to how deletions can be challenged, here is what he had to say.

Excerpts from the interview…

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Sudarshan Reddy (SR): The SIR process involves a complete revision of the electoral roll. Each BLO is expected to handle around 800 to 1,000 electors and is required to visit the houses of all voters. The BLO will distribute enumeration forms containing voter details, address and photograph. Two forms will be given for each voter. For example, if a house has four voters, the BLO will provide eight forms.

BLOs must visit every household and are expected to make three to four visits for both distribution and collection of forms. They will also guide voters throughout the process.

Q: If the enumeration form is submitted online, is it also necessary to submit it offline?

SR: Voters can fill and submit the form online. The forms submitted online will be received at the concerned polling station level or Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) level.

Even after submitting the form online, voters can also hand over the completed offline form to the BLO.

Q: How can NRIs proceed with the exercise?

SR: Non-Resident Indians (NRI) can complete the process online. If they are unable to do so, a family member can fill the form on their behalf, sign it and submit it to the BLO.

Q: Which relatives can be used as proof of lineage?

SR: The 2002 electoral roll data can be used for mapping with parents, maternal grandparents or paternal grandparents. These relatives can be used for lineage verification during the SIR process.

Q: What documents should be submitted in cases involving anomalies?

SR: Notices will be issued during the notice period in cases where anomalies are identified. No documents need to be submitted during the enumeration stage.

The documents listed by the Election Commission of India (ECI) are only indicative. Other government-issued documents may also be considered, and the final decision will be taken by the concerned ERO.

Q: How is the ECI planning to handle such a large number of anomalies in Telangana, especially during the monsoon that may slow down the work of BLOs?

SR: A large number of BLOs are involved in the exercise. In addition, EROs will have support staff to assist with the verification and resolution process. The available manpower will be able to manage anomalies efficiently despite weather-related challenges.

Also Read Nearly 40 pc of Hyderabad voters may receive SIR notices

Q: Several political parties have said that the exercise may require up to two years to complete. Can the ECI complete it by the deadline of October 1?

SR: The Election Commission of India has directed all authorities to strictly adhere to the schedule. In 12 states where SIR exercises were conducted earlier, many completed the process within the prescribed timeline, while a few states required an extension of around 15 days.

Any decision regarding an extension will be taken by the ECI.

Q: In Phase 2, voters facing logical discrepancies were not called by the ERO and the BLO conducted hearings and uploaded documents online. What will happen in Telangana?

SR: Logical discrepancies and anomalies are treated as the same category. The process for resolving such cases has been left to the discretion of the ERO.

EROs can decide how to use available manpower and resources to expedite the process, especially since the notice period is limited to two months.

Q: What is the remedy for people whose names get deleted from the voter list in the SIR?

SR: The ERO must first issue a speaking order explaining the reason for rejecting or deleting a voter’s name. If the elector is not satisfied with the decision, an appeal can be filed before the District Election Officer (DEO).

If required, a second appeal can be made before the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO).

Key takeaways from the interview:

BLOs will visit every household and may make multiple visits.

Enumeration forms can be submitted online or through BLOs.

NRIs can participate online or through family members.

Parents and maternal/paternal grandparents can be used for lineage mapping.

No documents are required during the enumeration stage.

Anomalies will be handled during the notice period.

Appeals are available if a voter’s name is deleted from the electoral roll.

The SIR 2026 exercise aims to update electoral rolls and ensure voter records remain accurate across Telangana.