Introduce breakfast schemes at schools: Telangana min Seethakka to Centre

Hyderabad: Telangana women and child welfare minister Dansari Anasuya aka ‘Seethakka’ proposed the Union government to introduce breakfast schemes at government schools. She made the suggestion while addressing a conclave held at Agra conducted by Union departments of social justice and empowerment, and empowerment of persons with disabilities.

The Telangana minister’s suggestions to the Union governments are in efforts to ensure more attendance at school. Seethakka said that to encourage more students from the marginalised poor to attend schools, the government can adopt measures to provide breakfast alongside the existing Mid-day meals scheme. This would also ensure better nutrition among school children, she felt.

Seethakka added that providing breakfast at schools will eliminate the issue of children having to attend classes in empty stomach, and the proposed scheme would help the students concentrate more, which would help improving their learning ability.

In addition to proposing Breakfast scheme, Telangana minister Seethakka also asked the Union ministry to extend the benefits of National Maternity Benefits of Rs 6000, to second born children as well, to ensure parents are able to provide required care to the new born babies in the country.