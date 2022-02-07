Introduce Muslim Bandhu in line with Dalit scheme: TPCC secretary

Hyderabad: The secretary of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee Dr Mohammed Salim demanded that the TRS government must introduce a Muslim Bandhu scheme in line with Dalit Bandhu in the next budget session of the Assembly.

Dr Salim also demanded that the TRS Government release a white paper about the promises made to the Muslim community that were fulfilled during the 8 years of its rule.

The TRS made tall promises to the minorities especially the Muslim community to come to the power for the first and the second term. But once in power, they have neglected the Muslims. It is ironic that while the aggregate budget of the state is increasing, the minority budget is being decreased. Not a single Muslim budget was completely released during the past eight years,” Dr. Salim alleged.

He said that the State government had forgotten about the promise of 12% reservation for the Muslim community. “Rs.50 cr inlay for the development of Jahangir Peeran Dargah has not been released yet. No “Ribaat” has been set up in Ajmer. Similarly, the promise to set up an Islamic center has not been fulfilled,” he said.

He points out that the appointment for the Urdu medium school teachers is long due. “Recently, 19 members of the Legislative Council were elected where Muslim representation was completed overlooked. Similarly, not a single Muslim was appointed as Vice-Chancellor of the State’s universities,” Dr. Salim alleged.

Dr Salim said that the KCR has not accepted the Minority sub-plan in line with the BC sub-plan.

“The Chief Minister is harboring a soft corner for Hindutva and strengthening the BJP in the state. This policy will cost him dearly,” he warned.

“The Chief Minister must at least introduce Muslim Bandhu scheme in the next Assembly session to prove his earnestness towards the Muslim community else the continuous neglect of the community will cost him dearly,” Dr Salim said.