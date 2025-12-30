Investigation into ‘encounter’ of Shaik Riyaz underway: Telangana DGP

Hyderabad: Telangana Director General of Police B Shivadhar Reddy on Tuesday, December 30, said that the investigation into the “encounter” of Nizamabad resident Shaik Riyaz was underway.
Shaik Riyaz, a resident of Nizamabad, had stabbed a police constable leading to his death in mid-October this year. The constable, Pramod, was taking Riyaz to the police station in a case of theft, when the latter reportedly stabbed him and escaped. The constable died later at hospital.
After nearly a week, the police managed to catch Riyaz and arrested him. He was taken to a hospital for check-up, when the police shot him dead after the accused allegedly snatched the pistol of a reserve Sub-Inspector and tried to attack him.
At the annual Telangana Police press conference, the DGP said that as per guidelines, a Deputy Superintendent of Police-rank officer of Kamareddy district is conducting a probe into the incident.
“It will take a few months for the probe to be completed,” said Reddy.