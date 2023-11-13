Investors expect markets to continue rising, say analysts

New Delhi: Indian indices rose in the Muhurat trading session in-line with most such sessions in the past, helped also by positive global cues. After a great year for broader equity markets, investors are looking forward to markets continuing rising though not at the same pace, says Dhiraj Relli, MD & CEO, HDFC Securities.

They remain a bit apprehensive of the key risks including outcome of elections, inflation and interest rate trajectory and geopolitical events induced negatives. However, equities remain a preferred choice for investors given the favourable macros and micros and the benevolent view of global institutions/brokerages towards Indian markets, he said.

Having said that, investors need to conduct asset allocation review, portfolio review at regular intervals, and raise the quality of stocks held in their portfolio, he added.

BSE Sensex began Samvat 2080 on a positive note with the index climbing 354 points beyond the 65 K mark in the Muhurat trading session on Sunday.

The Sensex ended the special one-hour session up 355 points at 65,259 points.

Infosys led the Sensex gains up 1.4 per cent followed by Wipro, Asian Paints, TCS, and NTPC.

The BSE Small Cap index gained 1.14 per cent while the BSE IPO Index was up more than 2 per cent.