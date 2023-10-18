iOS 17.1 update promises to address iPhone display problems

The latest software build “fixes an issue that may cause display image persistence”, according to an update by the company.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Updated: 18th October 2023 12:32 pm IST
Apple’s iOS 17.1 update fixes ‘burn-in’ on new iPhone screens

New Delhi: The upcoming Apple iOS 17.1 update will resolve concerns of some users about ‘burn-in’ on new iPhone screens., according to reports.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

The latest software build “fixes an issue that may cause display image persistence”, according to an update by the company.

There were speculation that it might be a hardware issue with the OLED display, reports MacRumors.

MS Education Academy

However, based on the iOS 17.1 update, Apple has addressed a software problem that mimicked screen burn-in.

Also Read
HP launches new Pavilion Plus laptops for young Indian users

Those who have noticed “burn-in” on their iPhones should update to iOS 17.1 to ensure that it solves the problem.

While reports of display problems came from some ‌iPhone 15‌ users, there were also users with iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro devices that saw similar issues.

The iOS 17.1 update also fixes an issue that could cause the Significant Location privacy setting to reset when transferring or pairing an Apple Watch for the first time.

There is a fix for an issue that could cause the ‌iPhone‌ keyboard to be less responsive.

With the HomePod software 17.1 update, Apple is also bringing support for Enhance Dialogue to the HomePod mini and the original ‌HomePod‌, according to the report.

The feature works when a ‌HomePod‌ or ‌HomePod mini‌ is paired to an Apple TV 4K and used as the audio output option.

Apple has seeded the final beta version of the ‌HomePod‌ 17.1 software.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Updated: 18th October 2023 12:32 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Business updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button