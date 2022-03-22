IPCC considers report on Mitigation of Climate Change

New Delhi: The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) Working Group III Report on Mitigation of Climate Change opened a virtual meeting on Monday to discuss the report that would be released on April 4.

In the third installment of the IPCC Sixth Assessment Report, the Working Group III report would focus on the progress made in limiting global emissions and the available mitigation options across systems and sectors, a release from World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) said.

It will place mitigation in the context of sustainable development and will review the connection between short, medium, and long-term emission pathways.

It also includes new chapters on social aspects of mitigation, innovation, technology, cross-sectoral mitigation opportunities and links and trade-offs between mitigation and adaptation.

“The next few years will be crucial for the state of climate change in this century. This is why an updated assessment of mitigation is more important than ever,” said the Chair of the IPCC, Hoesung Lee.

“The Working Group III report will shed light on solutions to meet this challenge by providing us with the latest scientific findings of mitigation of climate change.”

The session is scheduled to run until April 1.

“The clear message from the science community is that we need to raise the ambition level for mitigation. So far we are not on track to meet the 1.5 degrees Celsius to 2 degrees Celsius target,” said WMO Secretary-General Professor Petteri Taalas in a recorded message to the opening session.

The report prepared by IPCC’s Working Group III will build on the Working Group I and II contribution to the Sixth Assessment Report. The Working Group I showed that climate change is widespread, rapid and intensifying.

The Working Group II contribution stressed that cumulative scientific evidence is unequivocal: climate change is a threat to human wellbeing and the health of the planet and how today’s actions will shape how people adapt and how nature responds to increasing climate risks.

The approval plenary is a culmination of a rigorous process of drafting and review that happens with all IPCC reports. Experts from all over the world provided over 21,700 comments on the first-order draft of the report.

The concluding Synthesis Report to the Sixth Assessment Report is scheduled to be finalised in autumn 2022, it said.