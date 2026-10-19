IPF Telangana celebrates Bathukamma festival in Dubai for 5th year

IPF Telangana State Council said it would continue working to preserve Telangana’s heritage and support overseas Indians through welfare and social service activities.

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Celebration of Bathukamma festival with women in colourful traditional attire in Dubai.
IPF Telangana celebrates Bathukamma festival in Dubai for fifth year

Hyderabad: The Indian People’s Forum (IPF) Telangana State Council celebrated the Bathukamma festival in Dubai for the fifth consecutive year.

Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind, IPF National Vice-President Rakesh Boura, National General Secretary Rajiv Ranjan Singh, National Joint Secretary Kumbala Mahender Reddy and NRI Co-Convenor Abhinav Bhaskar attended the celebrations as chief guests.

Nizamabad MP assures support to Telangana workers in Gulf

Speaking at the event, Dharmapuri Arvind assured Indian workers in Gulf countries, particularly those from Telangana, that he would stand by them and support efforts to resolve their problems.

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He also reiterated his commitment to the welfare of Gulf workers.

Group of men holding colourful Bathukamma flower arrangements at Dubai event.

IPF continues Bathukamma celebrations abroad

Organisers expressed happiness at holding the festival successfully for the fifth consecutive year. They said the celebrations had helped Telangana people living abroad stay connected to their culture and traditions.

The IPF Telangana State Council said it would continue working to preserve Telangana’s heritage and support overseas Indians through welfare and social service activities.

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The organisation thanked the chief guests, women participants, IPF leaders and volunteers, social media influencers, representatives of various organisations and everyone who contributed directly or indirectly to the event.

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Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
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