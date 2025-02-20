iPhone 16e launch to help Apple sustain growth momentum in India: Experts

New Delhi: The launch of iPhone 16e marks a significant move by Apple to sustain its growth momentum in India while reinvigorating demand in developed markets, industry experts said on Thursday.

Apple has just announced iPhone 16e, a new addition to the iPhone 16 lineup that offers powerful capabilities at a more affordable price. iPhone 16e delivers fast, smooth performance and breakthrough battery life, thanks to the industry-leading efficiency of the A18 chip and the new Apple C1, the first cellular modem designed by Apple.

As per CyberMedia Research (CMR), the premium smartphone segment witnessed a robust 36 per cent year-over-year (YoY) growth in India, while the super-premium (Rs 50,000–Rs 1,00,000) and uber-premium (above Rs 1,00,000) segments recorded YoY growth of 10 per cent and 25 per cent, respectively.

Premium smartphones now constitute nearly one in every five devices shipped, driven by consumer preference for cutting-edge technology and lifestyle-oriented choices.

In Q4 2024, Apple entered the top five smartphone brands in India for the first time, achieving a remarkable 72 per cent YoY growth and securing an 11 per cent market share.

“This latest iPhone S16e marks a milestone for Apple, bringing the company closer to complete control over its end-to-end platform, seamlessly integrating hardware and software,” said Prabhu Ram, VP-Industry Research Group, CyberMedia Research (CMR).

The inclusion of Apple’s in-house cellular modem in the iPhone SE signals the beginning of a new era, laying the groundwork for a broader transition to Apple’s proprietary modem technology in upcoming iPhone 17 series and beyond.

“India remains a crucial pillar of Apple’s long-term growth strategy — much like China was in the previous decade. While it is still early days for Apple in India, its ongoing retail expansion, marketing efforts, and affordability initiatives provide substantial headroom for growth in Urban and Aspirational India,” Ram told IANS.

According to Tarun Pathak, Research Director, Mobile Devices and Ecosystems at Counterpoint Research, the new iPhone 16e is impressive.

“In some key purchase decision factors like the camera, iPhone 16 base still proves to be a lucrative option. Premium segment in India is driven by EMI purchases with 5 in 10 users choosing financing to buy their devices,” Pathak told IANS.

The iPhone 16e will be available in white and black in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage capacities, starting at Rs 59,900. iPhone 16e will be available in two matte finishes — black and white. Pre-orders will begin from Friday, with availability beginning February 28.