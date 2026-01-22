iPhone 17 drops below Rs 75,000 in Flipkart Republic Day sale

Hyderabad: For all those looking to shift from Android to an Apple device, there’s good news. The latest Apple iPhone 17 is on sale at a price below Rs 75,000 on Flipkart’s Republic Day sale.

Early bird offers have already begun on the Walmart-owned e-commerce platform. Among the headline deals, the base variant of Apple’s flagship iPhone 17, which originally launched in India in September 2025, is being listed in the mid-Rs 70,000 range, dipping below the Rs 75,000 mark once exchange and bank offers are factored in. Sale banners show the 256 GB model hovering around Rs 74,990, significantly down from its launch price of about Rs 82,900.

About the iPhone 17

The iPhone 17 series marked a notable upgrade in Apple’s mainstream smartphone line. The standard model features a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with ProMotion adaptive refresh rates up to 120 Hz and peak brightness levels reaching 3,000 nits, a significant enhancement over the previous generation.

The device is powered by Apple’s A19 chip with a 16-core Neural Engine, and is equipped with a dual rear camera system comprising two 48-megapixel sensors alongside an 18-megapixel front camera.

Apple has also included industry-standard durability features such as Ceramic Shield glass and IP68 water and dust resistance on the iPhone 17, positioning the model as a compelling all-around handset in the premium segment.