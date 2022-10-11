iPhone’s in India might not be able to use 5G until December: Report

New Delhi: Bharti Airtel on Thursday launched 5G Plus services in eight Indian cities. However, users are unable to access the services on iPhones.

Disclosing the reason behind it, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Airtel Randeep Sekhon said that Apple has not yet enabled 5G services on iPhones in India.

Apple iPhone users are awaiting an update that will enable the functionality in their devices. But this could change soon.

The companies, Airtel and Apple, are collaborating to test 5G services on iPhones in India.

List of cities where Airtel is going to roll out 5G services in first phase

Delhi Mumbai Chennai Bengaluru Hyderabad Siliguri Nagpur and Varanasi

According to The Economic Times Telecom, Apple is expected to release an OTA update that will enable 5G network connectivity on all supported iPhone models by December 2022. According to sources, top executives from Apple and Airtel are expected to meet this week to discuss a timeline for the rollout of software updates to enable 5G capabilities on 5G-capable iPhone models.