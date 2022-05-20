IPL 2022: Chahal, McCoy restrict CSK at 150/6, after Moeen Ali’s fiery knock

Mumbai: Two-wicket hauls by Yuzvendra Chahal and Obed McCoy helped Rajasthan Royals in restricting Chennai Super Kings at 150/6 in the first innings, here at the Brabourne Stadium on Friday.

For CSK, Moeen Ali scored 97 runs off 57 balls and provided his team with a decent total, despite initial setbacks.

Opting to bat first, CSK made a terrible start as their opening batter Ruturaj Gaikwad was caught by Sanju Samson on Trent Boult’s delivery in the first over, with only 2 runs on the board. Moeen Ali joined Devon Conway at the crease and the duo then anchored the innings for their side.

Moeen smashed 26 runs in the 6th over, which was bowled by Boult and brought up his half-century in just 19 balls. He along with Conway stitched an 80-run partnership in 7 overs.

RR then got a sigh of relief when Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed Conway (16) in the 8th over, leaving CSK’s total at 87/2. It was followed by N Jagadeesan’s dismissal by Obed McCoy, who departed after scoring 1 run, in the 9th over.

Ambati Rayudu came to the crease but could not do much for his team as he became prey to Yuzvendra Chahal’s spell and was caught by Devdutt Padikkal in the 11th over. CSK skipper MS Dhoni joined hands with Moeen and kept the scoreboard moving for his team.

The duo anchored the innings and provided CSK with the lost momentum. It was then Chahal, who struck again and dismissed Dhoni in the 19th over and left CSK’s total at 146/5. Later, McCoy also gave RR another breakthrough and sent Moeen back to the pavilion after he scored 93 runs off 57 balls.

Mitchell Santner and Simarjeet Singh came to the crease and ended CSK’s innings at 150/6 in 20 overs. RR now need a total of 151 runs in 120 balls, to secure their position in the top 2.

Brief scores: Chennai Super Kings 150/6 (Moeen Ali 93, MS Dhoni 26; Obed McCoy 2/20) vs Rajasthan Royals.