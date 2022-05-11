IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals win toss, elect to bowl first against Rajasthan Royals

Navi Mumbai: Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant has won the toss and elected to bat first against Rajasthan Royals in match 58 of IPL 2022 at the DY Patil Stadium on Wednesday.

While Rajasthan are at third place in the points table with 14 points from 11 matches, Delhi are at fifth place with 10 points in as many matches. Earlier in the season, when these two teams met at the Wankhede Stadium, Rajasthan had defeated Delhi by 15 runs.

After winning the toss, Pant revealed that off-spin all-rounder Lalit Yadav and left-arm pacer Chetan Sakariya come into the playing eleven in place of all-rounder Ripal Patel and left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed. Pant, the left-handed batter, pointed towards the possibility of dew as the reason behind bowling first.

“The pitch is dry and we are expecting dew later on, so we will bowl first and will capitalise on that. Chat was positive after the last game (losing to Chennai Super Kings). Hold more wickets in the middle overs and bowl good overs. Anything between 140-160 will be good.”

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson said right-handed batter Rassie van der Dussen comes into the playing eleven in place of Shimron Hetmyer, who has gone back home to Guyana for the birth of his first child.

“We don’t mind (on batting first), would love to put up a good score here. We have been playing some good cricket and we would like to continue with that. Looks like a good surface, might be a bit sticky to start with but we are okay with it,” stated Samson.

Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals: David Warner, KS Bharat, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (captain & wicketkeeper), Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya and Anrich Nortje

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (captain & wicketkeeper), Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, Rassie van der Dussen, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Sen