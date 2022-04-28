IPL 2022: Knight Riders score 146/9 against DC

Posted by Neha  |   Updated: 28th April 2022 9:58 pm IST
ANI

Mumbai: Kolkata Knight Riders scored 146 for nine against Delhi Capitals in their Indian Premier League match here on Thursday.

With the exception of skipper Shreyas Iyer (42), the KKR top-order struggled to get going against the Capitals’ bowlers at the Wankhede Stadium.

Batting at number six, Nitish Rana top-scored with 57 off 34 balls and hit three fours and four sixes, even as the others failed to leave KKR reeling at 35/4 at one stage.

Wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav was the most impressive bowler with figures of 4/14 from three overs, while Mustafizur Rahman took three wickets in a brilliant final over.

Brief scores:

Kolkata Knight Riders: 146/9 in 20 overs (Shreyas Iyer 42, Nitish Rana 57; Kuldeep Yadav 4/14, Mustafizur Rahman 3/18).

