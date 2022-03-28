IPL 2022: Lucknow post 158 against Gujarat Titans

Mumbai: Lucknow Super Giants posted a below-par score of 158/6 off 20 overs in their innings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as they recovered from a precarious 4-29 caused by a devastating spell by Mohammad Shami of Gujarat Titans in a clash of two debutant teams at the Wankhede Stadium here on Monday.

Experienced batter Deepak Hooda and first-timer Ayush Badoni struck fifties in a brilliant rearguard effort as Lucknow set Gujarat Titans 160 to get in a match in which dew is expected to play a role in the second innings.

Brief scores: Lucknow Super Giants 158/6 in 20 overs (Deepak Hooda 55, Ayush Badoni 54, Krunal Pandya 21 not out; Mohd Shami 3/25, Varun Aaron 2/45) v Gujarat Titans.