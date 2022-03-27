IPL 2022 Match-1: Chennai Super Kings v Kolkata Knight Riders

Mumbai: Dwayne Bravo of the Chennai Superkings celebrating the wicket of Nitish Rana of the Kolkata Knight Riders, during the first T20 cricket match of the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Chennai Superkings and the Kolkata Knight Riders, at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai, Saturday, March 26, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL\/PTI Photo) Mumbai: Nitish Rana of the Kolkata Knight Riders, during the first T20 cricket match of the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Chennai Superkings and the Kolkata Knight Riders, at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai, Saturday, March 26, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL\/PTI Photo) Mumbai: Sam Billings of the Kolkata Knight Riders, during the first T20 cricket match of the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Chennai Superkings and the Kolkata Knight Riders, at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai, Saturday, March 26, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL\/PTI Photo) Mumbai: Sam Billings of the Kolkata Knight Riders, during the first T20 cricket match of the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Chennai Superkings and the Kolkata Knight Riders, at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai, Saturday, March 26, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL\/PTI Photo) Mumbai: Dwayne Bravo of the Chennai Superkings celebrates the wicket of Venkatesh Iyer of the Kolkata Knight Riders , during the first T20 cricket match of the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Chennai Superkings and the Kolkata Knight Riders, at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai, Saturday, March 26, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL\/PTI Photo) Mumbai: Sheldon Jackson of the Kolkata Knight Riders and Shreyas Iyer of the Kolkata Knight Riders celebrate the win, during the first T20 cricket match of the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Chennai Superkings and the Kolkata Knight Riders, at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai, Saturday, March 26, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL\/PTI Photo)