IPL 2022 Match 10 – Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 3rd April 2022 11:33 am IST
Pune: Shubman Gill of Gujarat Titans raises his bat after scoring a half century, during match 10 of the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket tournament between the Gujarat Titans and the Delhi Capitals, at the MCA International Stadium in Pune, Saturday, April 2, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Pune: Syed Khaleel Ahmed of Delhi Capitals celebrates the wicket of Hardik Pandya of Gujarat Titans, during match 10 of the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket tournament between the Gujarat Titans and the Delhi Capitals, at the MCA International Stadium in Pune, Saturday, April 2, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Pune: Shubman Gill of Gujarat Titans plays a shot during match 10 of the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket tournament between the Gujarat Titans and the Delhi Capitals, at the MCA International Stadium in Pune, Saturday, April 2, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Pune: Kuldeep Yadav of Delhi Capitals celebrates the wicket of Vijay Shankar of Gujarat Titans, during match 10 of the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket tournament between the Gujarat Titans and the Delhi Capitals, at the MCA International Stadium in Pune, Saturday, April 2, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Pune: Vijay Shankar of Gujarat Titans runs out Lalit Yadav of Delhi Capitals, during match 10 of the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket tournament between the Gujarat Titans and the Delhi Capitals, at the MCA International Stadium in Pune, Saturday, April 2, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Pune: Lalit Yadav of Delhi Capitals plays a shot during match 10 of the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket tournament between the Gujarat Titans and the Delhi Capitals, at the MCA International Stadium in Pune, Saturday, April 2, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Pune: Lockie Ferguson of Gujarat Titans celebrates with teammates after the wicket of Rishabh Pant, captain of Delhi Capitals, during match 10 of the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket tournament between the Gujarat Titans and the Delhi Capitals, at the MCA International Stadium in Pune, Saturday, April 2, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Pune: Lockie Ferguson of Gujarat Titans celebrates with teammates after the wicket of Rishabh Pant, captain of Delhi Capitals, during match 10 of the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket tournament between the Gujarat Titans and the Delhi Capitals, at the MCA International Stadium in Pune, Saturday, April 2, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Pune: Mohammed Shami of Gujarat Titans celebrates with teammates after the wicket of Syed Khaleel Ahmed of Delhi Capitals, during match 10 of the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket tournament between the Gujarat Titans and the Delhi Capitals, at the MCA International Stadium in Pune, Saturday, April 2, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Pune: Lockie Ferguson of Gujarat Titans bowls during match 10 of the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket tournament between the Gujarat Titans and the Delhi Capitals, at the MCA International Stadium in Pune, Saturday, April 2, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Pune: Gujarat Titans players greet each other after winning match 10 of the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket tournament against Delhi Capitals, at the MCA International Stadium in Pune, Saturday, April 2, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)

