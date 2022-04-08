IPL 2022 Match 16 – Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 9th April 2022 1:55 am IST
IPL 2022 Match 16 - Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans
Mumbai: Shubman Gill and B. Sai Sudharsan of Gujarat Titans during T20 cricket match 16 of the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Punjab Kings and the Gujarat Titans, at the Brabourne Stadium (CCI) in Mumbai, Friday, April 8, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Gujarat Titans celebrate the win during T20 cricket match 16 of the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Punjab Kings and the Gujarat Titans, at the Brabourne Stadium (CCI) in Mumbai, Friday, April 8, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Gujarat Titans celebrate the win whilst Mayank Agarwal consoles Odean Smith of Punjab Kings during T20 cricket match 16 of the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Punjab Kings and the Gujarat Titans, at the Brabourne Stadium (CCI) in Mumbai, Friday, April 8, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Punjab Kings celebrating the wicket of Hardik Pandya of Gujarat Titans during T20 cricket match 16 of the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Punjab Kings and the Gujarat Titans, at the Brabourne Stadium (CCI) in Mumbai, Friday, April 8, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Shubman Gill of Gujarat Titans plays a shot during T20 cricket match 16 of the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Punjab Kings and the Gujarat Titans, at the Brabourne Stadium (CCI) in Mumbai, Friday, April 8, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Shubman Gill of Gujarat Titans celebrates his half century during T20 cricket match 16 of the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Punjab Kings and the Gujarat Titans, at the Brabourne Stadium (CCI) in Mumbai, Friday, April 8, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
